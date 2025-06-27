‘Would bomb Iran again without question,’ Trump drops shocking statement amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Donald Trump has stated that the US would bomb Iran again without question if the Middle East nation continued keeping up with it nuclear programmes.

Shrey Banerjee
Published27 Jun 2025, 10:33 PM IST
US President Donald Trump drops new bombshell
US President Donald Trump drops new bombshell

Donald Trump has stated that he "expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme". He also claimed that the US would bomb Iran again without a thought if the nuclear programmes went ahead in the Middle Eastern nation. 

