Would Trump be the fifth President on Mount Rushmore? Experts warn of major risks

Supporters of President Donald Trump have floated the idea of adding his likeness to Mount Rushmore, one of the United States’ most iconic monuments. The idea gained attention shortly after Trump began his second term, when Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill proposing the addition. While the legislation has not progressed in Congress, the physical feasibility of adding a fifth face presents a significant hurdle.

Geological limitations Experts NBC News has spoken to say Mount Rushmore simply does not have enough suitable rock for new carvings. Paul Nelson, a retired engineer who oversaw the monument’s rock monitoring system, explained, “It comes down to the geology, the engineering. It just can’t be done.”

Gutzon Borglum, the original sculptor of Mount Rushmore, had also recognised these limitations during construction from 1927 to 1941. In 1936, he wrote that the “stone limitations are so serious, that I doubt if it would be possible to change the composition, which is fixed, in any way to include a fifth head.”

Support and skepticism Despite these constraints, some supporters continue to champion the idea. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Lara Trump on Fox News, “Well, they certainly have room for it there.”

Trump himself addressed the idea in August 2020, denying reports that aides had approached South Dakota officials about adding presidents to the monument. He tweeted: “Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

Expert warnings Dan Wenk, former superintendent of Mount Rushmore, emphasised the technical impossibility of adding another figure. “It’s a wonderful thing to speculate about, who could or should be on Mount Rushmore, but it can’t be done,” Wenk said. “Would you add another figure to da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper?' I don’t think so. You don’t change great art.”

Wenk and Nelson highlighted that the rock next to existing faces is fractured and soft. “If you’re going to do any other carvings on the surface, you have to remove a lot of rock to get down to the competent rock, and you run the risk of maybe mobilizing some fractures,” Nelson said.

Wenk concluded, “It doesn’t matter how worthy someone is — if the rock is not there, you can’t carve them.”

Mount Rushmore: A monument to America’s founding and growth Black Hills, South Dakota – Mount Rushmore, one of the most iconic monuments in the United States, draws millions of visitors from across the globe each year. The massive sculpture, designed by artist Gutzon Borglum, features the 60-foot-high faces of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Symbolism and selection of Presidents Each president depicted on Mount Rushmore was chosen for their historical significance. George Washington represents the nation’s founding, Thomas Jefferson symbolizes expansion and democracy, Theodore Roosevelt signifies growth and development, and Abraham Lincoln embodies the preservation of the Union during the Civil War. Together, the figures represent the birth, growth, development, and preservation of the United States, making the monument a powerful symbol of American history.

Origins and construction challenges The idea for Mount Rushmore was first conceived in the early 1920s by South Dakota historian Doane Robinson, who sought to attract tourism to the state. Gutzon Borglum was selected to design the monument, and work began in 1927.

The project faced numerous challenges, including the difficulty of working with solid granite, limited funding, and harsh weather conditions. Despite these obstacles, Borglum and his team completed the monumental work over 14 years, finishing in 1941.

Enduring legacy Mount Rushmore continues to stand as a tribute to the leadership of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln, reminding visitors of the pivotal moments in U.S. history. The monument remains a symbol of the nation’s journey, resilience, and the ideals that have shaped the United States.