Would you pay ₹565 crore to live in New York's iconic Flatiron Building after 7-year makeover?

The iconic Flatiron Building in New York City has entered a new chapter after being converted from office space into ultra-luxury residences following an extensive renovation. The revamped landmark now features high-end apartments, with prices reportedly reaching as much as $58.5 million, around ₹565 crore.

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Recognised for its distinctive triangular design, narrow prow, ornate columns and elaborate architectural detailing, the Flatiron Building has remained one of New York City's most famous landmarks for more than a century and continues to attract visitors from around the world.

The property had been under renovation for the past seven years and has now reopened as an exclusive residential development.

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36 luxury residences with high-end amenities According to a BBC report, the redevelopment includes 36 open-plan apartments, comprising both half-floor and full-floor residences. Prices reportedly begin at $11 million for a three-bedroom apartment and rise to $58.5 million for a full-floor, five-bedroom residence complete with a private balcony.

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Residents will also have access to a range of premium facilities, including a 60-foot swimming pool, wellness centre, billiards room and piano lounge, along with other shared amenities located in the basement and communal areas.

Social media reacts to eye-watering prices The price of the apartments quickly drew attention online, with many users expressing surprise at the cost of owning a home in the historic building.

One user wrote, “New York's iconic Flatiron Building is officially up for sale. After a near-complete renovation, the historic landmark is listed for $58.5 million.”

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Another commented, “Would you pay $58.5 million to live in this iconic New York building? With its renovation nearly complete, the Flatiron is ready for its next—and most extravagant—phase of life.”

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A third user added, “you pay $58.5m to live in this iconic New York building.”

Among New York's most expensive homes

Citing Manhattan Miami Real Estate data, the BBC reported that only 21 residential properties in New York City are listed at prices higher than the most expensive apartment at the Flatiron Building. The city's costliest listing is a $128 million condominium overlooking Central Park.

A landmark with more than a century of history Completed in 1902, the Flatiron Building was among New York City's earliest skyscrapers. Architect Daniel Burnham designed the structure to fit a wedge-shaped site where Broadway meets Fifth Avenue.

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Because of its unusual height and narrow profile, the building was initially nicknamed 'Burnham's folly', as some feared strong winds could cause it to collapse.

Originally built as the headquarters of the Fuller Company, a Chicago-based construction firm, the building later housed a variety of businesses, including toy manufacturers, clothing companies, magazines and publishing firms. Despite its changing occupants, it remained an office building throughout its history.

Macmillan Publishing, one of its final office tenants, vacated the property in 2019. The current owners — Brodsky Organization, GFP Real Estate and the Sorgente Group — announced plans to convert the landmark into luxury condominiums before beginning renovation work in 2023.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.