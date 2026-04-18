Subscribe

WrestleMania 42: When, where to watch WWE’s biggest event and what to expect

WWE’s biggest annual event, WrestleMania 42, is underway in Las Vegas as a two-night spectacle featuring multiple championship clashes and high-profile matchups. Here’s how fans in India can watch the event and what to expect.

Anjali Thakur
Published18 Apr 2026, 10:12 PM IST
How to watch WWE’s Las Vegas mega event
How to watch WWE’s Las Vegas mega event(X/@WrestleMania)
AI Quick Read

Table Of Contents

Is WrestleMania 42 Available On ESPN?

When Does WrestleMania 42 Start?

John Cena Returns As Host

Key Matches On The Card

WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania 42, has kicked off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the second consecutive year the city is hosting the event.

According to a report by USA Today, the event is being held over two days and features a packed card with 13 confirmed matches, including several title bouts and marquee rivalries.

Is WrestleMania 42 Available On ESPN?

In the United States, WrestleMania 42 is being streamed on ESPN’s digital platform, with select portions also airing on its television channels. However, availability differs for international audiences.

Advertisement
Also Read | John Cena returns to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas as official host

For viewers in India and other global markets, the event is available to stream on Netflix, which holds international streaming rights for WWE content.

When Does WrestleMania 42 Start?

Both nights of WrestleMania 42 begin at 6 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m. IST the following day). The pre-show, often referred to as the “countdown show”, starts earlier in the day, offering previews and analysis ahead of the main matches.

John Cena Returns As Host

The event is being hosted by John Cena, a 17-time world champion who stepped away from in-ring competition in December 2025. This marks his first appearance at WrestleMania since his retirement match, adding to the event’s significance.

Key Matches On The Card

WrestleMania 42 features a mix of championship contests, tag team clashes and high-profile singles matches.

Night 1 (April 18):

  • Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton – Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch – Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Logan Paul teams up in a multi-person tag match
  • Several women’s tag team and championship bouts

Night 2 (April 19):

  • CM Punk vs Roman Reigns – World Heavyweight Championship
  • Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi
  • Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship
  • Intercontinental Championship ladder match featuring multiple competitors
  • Additional singles and tag team matches

What To Expect

With multiple championship titles on the line and appearances from some of WWE’s biggest names, WrestleMania 42 continues the promotion’s tradition of delivering high-stakes entertainment on a global stage. The inclusion of celebrity participants and returning stars has further amplified interest in this year’s edition.

Advertisement

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsWrestleMania 42: When, where to watch WWE’s biggest event and what to expect
Read Next Story