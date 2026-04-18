WrestleMania 42: When, where to watch WWE’s biggest event and what to expect

WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania 42, has kicked off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the second consecutive year the city is hosting the event.
According to a report by USA Today, the event is being held over two days and features a packed card with 13 confirmed matches, including several title bouts and marquee rivalries.
In the United States, WrestleMania 42 is being streamed on ESPN’s digital platform, with select portions also airing on its television channels. However, availability differs for international audiences.
For viewers in India and other global markets, the event is available to stream on Netflix, which holds international streaming rights for WWE content.
Both nights of WrestleMania 42 begin at 6 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m. IST the following day). The pre-show, often referred to as the “countdown show”, starts earlier in the day, offering previews and analysis ahead of the main matches.
The event is being hosted by John Cena, a 17-time world champion who stepped away from in-ring competition in December 2025. This marks his first appearance at WrestleMania since his retirement match, adding to the event’s significance.
WrestleMania 42 features a mix of championship contests, tag team clashes and high-profile singles matches.
With multiple championship titles on the line and appearances from some of WWE’s biggest names, WrestleMania 42 continues the promotion’s tradition of delivering high-stakes entertainment on a global stage. The inclusion of celebrity participants and returning stars has further amplified interest in this year’s edition.