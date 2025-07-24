Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71 following cardiac arrest at Florida home: Report

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, TMZ Sports reported on Thursday. Emergency medical services were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida residence early in the morning in response to a cardiac arrest call.

Multiple police units and EMTs were seen outside Hogan’s home. The report stated citing sources that the WWE icon was carried out on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

Just weeks prior to his death, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, had publicly denied speculation that he was in a coma, assuring fans that his heart was "strong" and that he was steadily recovering from recent surgeries.

Hulk Hogan was recovering from heart surgery Just weeks before his reported death, Hogan was recovering from major heart surgery. In a June report by Us Weekly, a source close to Hogan revealed that the 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone “pretty serious heart surgery” but was on the mend. “It wasn’t a near-death thing,” the insider clarified, addressing speculation about Hogan’s health. “He’s been recovering,” the source added, insisting that Hogan was not “on death’s door.”

No official cause of death has been released, and Hogan’s family has not issued a public statement at this time.

Wrestling icon of the '80s and '90s Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was one of the most recognisable faces in professional wrestling. Rising to superstardom in the 1980s and 1990s, he was a key figure in popularising WWE (then WWF) across the globe with his larger-than-life persona, charisma, and unmatched fan following.