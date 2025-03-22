Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s recent claim that he could “kick most [Trump supporters’] a--” has sparked an unexpected response from WWE legend and Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

Jacobs, a longtime Trump supporter and former professional wrestler, took to social media to challenge Walz to a charity wrestling match.

“All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let’s put our money where our mouth is... in a charity wrestling match,” Jacobs wrote on X. “We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?”

Walz’s provocative comments The challenge came after Walz made bold remarks during an episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, where he took a jab at Trump supporters.

“I think I could kick most of their a--. I know I can outrun them,” Walz said. “I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we, okay, we challenge you to, you know, a WWE fight here, type of thing.”

Walz, who was former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the last election cycle, has not yet responded to Jacobs' challenge.

Wrestling icons back Trump Jacobs’ involvement in politics isn’t new. Before the last election, he and fellow WWE legend The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, publicly endorsed Trump. The duo appeared in a TikTok video urging voters to re-elect the then former president Trump.

“All right, everyone. November 5th – ElectionMania. The choice is yours,” Callaway said in the video, standing beside Trump and Jacobs. “You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz. Choose wisely – the nation depends on it.”

Bautista enters the political ring WWE star and actor Dave Bautista has been a vocal critic of Trump, releasing a video attacking the then former president Trump while expressing his support for Harris and Walz.