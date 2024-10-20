Hello User
Watch: WWE legends The Undertaker, Kane back Donald Trump for President in TikTok video

Watch: WWE legends The Undertaker, Kane back Donald Trump for President in TikTok video

Livemint

Donald Trump receives support from WWE legends The Undertaker and Kane in his presidential race against Kamala Harris on November 5. The Undertaker urges fans to choose wisely as the election approaches, contrasting Trump with Harris and others.

Donald Trump receives support from WWE legends The Undertaker and Kane in his presidential race against Kamala Harris on November 5. (Photo: X)

For the US presidential race 2024, Donald Trump has public support from WWE legends The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) as he gears up for the upcoming fight against Democratic rival Kamala Harris on November 5.

With a tense music in the background, a Tiktok video shows The Undertaker, and Cane, sitting on either side of Donald Trump as they encourage fans to elect Donald Trump. The clip, that as posted on social media platform X on Saturday, has gone viral, with over 11 million views.

‘Choice is yours, choose wisely…’

In the TikTok clip, The Undertaker said, “November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours," encouraging fans to "choose wisely" as the future of the country hangs in the balance. He adds, "You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker... or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz." Trump wraps up the video with the remark, “And that should be an easy choice."

Demonstrating his physical prowess on Jimmy Kimmel's show earlier this week, Bautista declared, “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not."

In the video, Calaway said, “Alright everyone. November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours."

