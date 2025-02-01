Wrestling icon and Hollywood star John Cena has announced a farewell tour set to run throughout 2025. The WWE legend, who has entertained fans for over two decades, is expected to make his final in-ring appearances as part of this farewell campaign. One of the major highlights of his tour will be his participation in the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match, marking his last appearance in the iconic multi-man contest.

Drew McIntyre’s challenge Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2025, WWE star Drew McIntyre has issued a bold statement, promising to put an end to Cena’s farewell quest. McIntyre made it clear that he intends to eliminate Cena from the match and ensure that he does not secure his 17th world title.

“I'm the king now” McIntyre, who has been portraying a more outspoken and aggressive persona, expressed confidence in his ability to take down the 16-time world champion, speaking with BBC Scotland.

“On the microphone, he has historically been king, and if you check the awards I've won in the past year, when it comes to the microphone, I'm the king now,” McIntyre declared.

“I want to go toe to toe with him like I did CM Punk, and I crushed Punk, and then I'll get him in the ring. I'll shake his hand and say thanks for all he's done, but get out – this is my world now, go entertain us in Hollywood.”

A new era in WWE storytelling McIntyre also spoke about his character’s evolution, emphasising the importance of adding depth to WWE storylines.

“There's a certain view of wrestling, and even within wrestling, that it needs to be very black and white, good vs. evil,” he noted.

“Some of us are more forward-thinking and going, ‘Why? That's not how life works, and that’s not what humans are.’ Look at all these other shows; they develop complex, layered characters and storylines. There's no excuse that we can't do that.”

John Cena’s legacy and Royal Rumble expectations With John Cena set to compete in the Royal Rumble, fans are eager to see how his final run unfolds. As WWE prepares for one of the most significant Royal Rumble matches in recent years, all eyes will be on Cena and McIntyre as they potentially collide in what could be a defining moment in Cena’s farewell tour.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Date, participants, streaming details The highly anticipated 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Breaking from tradition, this will be the first time the event is not held in January. The pay-per-view event is expected to draw massive global attention as it serves as a crucial step toward WrestleMania 41.

Star-studded lineup for Men’s Royal Rumble match The Men’s Royal Rumble match has confirmed 15 high-profile participants, including some of the biggest names in WWE:

John Cena (Final Royal Rumble appearance)

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul

Sami Zayn

Penta

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns

Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight

The event holds special significance as it will be the last Royal Rumble match for WWE legend John Cena, adding an emotional touch to the evening. The winner of the Royal Rumble match will secure a title shot at WrestleMania 41, making this event a pivotal moment in WWE’s annual calendar.

The Rock’s potential surprise appearance Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that The Rock, also known as 'The Final Boss,' may make a surprise appearance at the event. His return would undoubtedly electrify the WWE Universe and could shake up the competition.

Live streaming timings Fans around the world can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live via multiple streaming services, including:

USA - event will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 1, 2025 (Saturday).

WWE Network (International)

India - the event which will start at 4:30 AM IST on February 2, 2025 (Sunday).

UK - will start at 11:00 PM GMT on February 1, 2025 (Saturday).

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be available on SonyLiv application and website. International fans can stream it on Peacock or Netflix.

