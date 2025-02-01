WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Streaming: Match card, start time and everything you need to know

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streaming: The most awaited 38th annual Royal Rumble will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first time that the mega event is not taking place in January.

One of the major events of the WWE will feature 15 confirmed participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, including John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight.

The event is notable as it will mark last Royal Rumble appearance for the legendary player John Cena. Notably, the winner of the match will have a face-off with the champion and appear in the main-event Wrestlemania 41. As per media reports, the Final Boss 'The Rock will most likely make a surprise appearance at the event.

10 confirmed participants of Women’s Royal Rumble Match are Bayley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky and Ivy Nile.

Match card Men's Royal Rumble match - 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 41

Women's Royal Rumble match - 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women's world championship match at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Kevin Owens - Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (champions) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) - Two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Royal Rumble 2025 Start Time in India WWE Royal Rumble 2025 fans in India can live stream the event which will start at 4:30 AM IST on February 2, 2025 (Sunday).

Royal Rumble 2025 Start Time in USA Spectators in US can live stream the showdown WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 1, 2025 (Saturday).

Royal Rumble 2025 Start Time in UK Wrestling enthusiasts in UK can live stream the showdown WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will start at 11:00 PM GMT on February 1, 2025 (Saturday).

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be available on SonyLiv application and website. International fans can stream it on Peacock or Netflix.