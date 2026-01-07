Wyoming Supreme Court throws out abortion bans, keeping procedure legal

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Abortions remained legal in Wyoming after the state's Supreme Court threw out two laws on Tuesday that banned the procedure, with a majority of justices ruling the laws violated the state's constitution. In 2023, responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling the prior year that there was no constitutional right to abortion, Wyoming lawmakers passed the Life is a Human Right Act, which banned people from performing abortions with limited exceptions, including rape or incest. A second law made it illegal to prescribe or dispense drugs that end a pregnancy. A group of women and medical professionals sued the Western U.S. state, which is predominantly rural and leans conservative, and a lower court blocked the laws from going into effect. They won on Tuesday, with a 4-1 majority of justices agreeing that the laws violated a relatively recent amendment to the Wyoming Constitution. That amendment, added in 2012, gives every "competent adult" the right "to make his or her own health care decisions." "Although we recognize the State's interest in protecting the life that an abortion would end, we conclude the State did not meet its burden of justifying the abortion statutes' restrictions on a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, as is expressly protected by the Wyoming Constitution," Chief Justice Lynne J. Boomgaarden wrote in the court's majority opinion. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican who opposes abortions, called the ruling "profoundly unfortunate" in a statement.