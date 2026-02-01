X down for thousands of users across the US, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a widespread outage in the United States on Sunday (February 1), leaving thousands of users unable to access the service, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

As of 11:19 a.m. ET, more than 19,281 users had reported problems with the platform, formerly known as Twitter. Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions by aggregating user reports and other data sources, showed a sharp spike in complaints over a short period of time.

Users reported issues including difficulty logging in, slow loading of feeds, and problems posting or viewing content. The outage appeared to affect users across multiple US cities, though the extent of international impact was not immediately clear.

X had not issued an immediate statement explaining the cause of the disruption or providing a timeline for restoration. It was also unclear whether the outage was linked to technical maintenance, server issues, or other operational problems.