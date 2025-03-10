Elon Musk, in the wake of a significant outage on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the platform is under cyberattack. The X owner's statement raises concerns about the potential involvement of a nation-state or a well-organised group, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the attack.

Addressing the disruption, Musk wrote on the microblogging platform, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing..."

DogeDesigner weighs in Amid the ongoing disruptions, user DogeDesigner added further context through a tweet. The comment suggested a possible link between the recent events, including protests, Tesla-related incidents, and the current cyberattack.

Responding to Musk's statement, DogeDesigner wrote, “First, protests against DOGE. Then, Tesla stores were attacked. Now, X is down....”

Massive cyberattack hits X, says Elon Musk

Multiple disruptions on X across regions Microblogging platform X is experiencing a massive worldwide outage for the third time today, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app or website. According to Downdetector, the first disruption began at around 3:30 PM IST, followed by a second spike at 7:00 PM IST, and a third at 8:44 PM IST. Users from major countries including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada have reported significant service interruptions.

Widespread user impact Over 40,000 users globally have lodged complaints about the ongoing issues. Downdetector data indicates that:

56% of users are experiencing problems with the mobile app,

33% are encountering issues on the website, and

11% have reported trouble with server connections. Technical glitches and frustration mount The recurring outages have left users increasingly frustrated. Despite the repeated disruptions, there has been no official word from the company explaining the root cause of the service interruptions. While some regions are beginning to see partial restoration of services, many users still report complete inaccessibility.

Awaiting an official response As the outage persists, affected users are awaiting a clear and prompt explanation from X. With the platform serving as a critical communication tool for millions around the world, the lack of an official statement is exacerbating concerns over the reliability and future stability of the service.

Also Read | X down once again, users face another MASSIVE outage