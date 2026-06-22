Subscribe

X suffers global outage, thousands of users report problems accessing platform

The outage appeared to affect users in several regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom and India, triggering a surge in complaints on social media and outage-tracking websites.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 Jun 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Advertisement
(FILES) This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone in Brussels on September 27, 2024. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) / To go with 'ASIA-TSUNAMI-ANNIVERSARY-INTERNET,FOCUS' by Jack MOORE
(FILES) This illustration photograph shows the logo of social network X (formerly Twitter) displayed on a smartphone in Brussels on September 27, 2024. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) / To go with 'ASIA-TSUNAMI-ANNIVERSARY-INTERNET,FOCUS' by Jack MOORE(AFP)
AI Quick Read

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, experienced a widespread outage on Monday (June 22), leaving thousands of users across several countries unable to access the service.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of problems with the platform surged during the morning, with users complaining of difficulties loading content, accessing feeds and connecting to the service.

Advertisement

More than 27,000 reports in US

As of 10:06 a.m. Eastern Time, Downdetector had recorded more than 27,000 reports of issues affecting X users in the United States.

The outage-monitoring platform gathers information from user-submitted reports and other sources to identify service disruptions. The actual number of affected users may be higher or lower than the figures shown on the website.

Canada and UK also affected

The disruption was not limited to the United States.

Downdetector data showed that more than 1,300 users in Canada reported issues with the platform as of 10:16 a.m. ET.

In the United Kingdom, more than 1,400 users had also reported service disruptions by 10:18 a.m. ET, indicating that the outage was affecting users across multiple regions.

Advertisement

Users report access and connectivity issues

Many users reported being unable to load posts, refresh timelines or access certain features on the platform.

The outage sparked complaints across other social media platforms, where users shared screenshots of error messages and discussed difficulties accessing X.

Cause remains unknown

The reason behind the outage was not immediately clear.

X did not issue an immediate statement explaining the disruption, and the company did not respond to a request for comment on the cause of the outage.

It was not immediately known how long the disruption would last or whether all affected services had been restored.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsX suffers global outage, thousands of users report problems accessing platform
Advertisement
Read Next Story