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X suspends account of organisers of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event

Mohan Bhagwat in US: The event, titled Universal Oneness Celebration, is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden on August 29, with Bhagwat set to headline the programme.

Prabhakar Jha, Sneha Biswas
Updated27 Aug 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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The event, titled Universal Oneness Celebration, is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden on August 29.
The event, titled Universal Oneness Celebration, is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden on August 29.
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Social media platform X has suspended the account of the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, organisers of an upcoming event in New York City featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

X suspends account of NYC RSS event organisers

The event, titled 'Universal Oneness Celebration', is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden on August 29, with Bhagwat set to headline the programme.

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Bhagwat is currently in the US as part of a three-country outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK.

According to a report by ANI, the AHEAD forum has appealed to X for the reinstatement of its suspended account.

About AHEAD

Registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation, AHEAD serves as one of approximately 200-plus supporters backing the multicultural and interfaith celebration in New York through its suspended handle, @Aheadforum1.

The event is said to promote peace, social harmony, mutual understanding, and respect across faiths and communities.

Content shared through the organisation's suspended X account has focused on these themes and urged participation and support from diverse community and faith leaders.

AHEAD reportedly believes the suspension may be in error, claiming that its communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue, aligning with the policies of the platform.

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The reason behind the suspension remains unknown.

Also Read | Mamdani on Bhagwat’s MSG event: ‘I don’t support the rally’

Controversy around RSS event in New York

Prior to the event, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued an official advisory, urging attendees to stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil.

Reportedly, the Washington, DC-based advocacy organisation also called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers and guarantee safety amid any attempts at disruption during the event.

What did Mayor Mamdani say

This comes after Mamdani's remarks, as he stated that he does not support the planned Madison Square Garden event.

Singer and actress Mary Millben strongly criticised detractors, including Mayor Mamdani, for pushing back against the RSS event. Claiming that the opposition comes from animosity towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Millben defended the venue choice on capitalist principles, praising the event's theme of "Oneness".

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Also Read | US religious freedom body pushes sanctions on RSS ahead of Bhagwat's NYC trip

Citing his background as the first Indian-American, Mayor Mamdani expressed deep opposition to what he termed an exclusionary movement. However, he clarified that municipal authorities lack the legal mandate to prohibit the gathering.

He said, “I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event.”

About the Authors

Prabhakar Jha

Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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