X suspends account of organisers of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event

Social media platform X has suspended the account of the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, organisers of an upcoming event in New York City featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

X suspends account of NYC RSS event organisers The event, titled 'Universal Oneness Celebration', is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden on August 29, with Bhagwat set to headline the programme.

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Bhagwat is currently in the US as part of a three-country outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK.

According to a report by ANI, the AHEAD forum has appealed to X for the reinstatement of its suspended account.

About AHEAD Registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation, AHEAD serves as one of approximately 200-plus supporters backing the multicultural and interfaith celebration in New York through its suspended handle, @Aheadforum1.

The event is said to promote peace, social harmony, mutual understanding, and respect across faiths and communities.

Content shared through the organisation's suspended X account has focused on these themes and urged participation and support from diverse community and faith leaders.

AHEAD reportedly believes the suspension may be in error, claiming that its communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue, aligning with the policies of the platform.

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The reason behind the suspension remains unknown.

Controversy around RSS event in New York Prior to the event, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued an official advisory, urging attendees to stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil.

Reportedly, the Washington, DC-based advocacy organisation also called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers and guarantee safety amid any attempts at disruption during the event.

What did Mayor Mamdani say This comes after Mamdani's remarks, as he stated that he does not support the planned Madison Square Garden event.

Singer and actress Mary Millben strongly criticised detractors, including Mayor Mamdani, for pushing back against the RSS event. Claiming that the opposition comes from animosity towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Millben defended the venue choice on capitalist principles, praising the event's theme of "Oneness".

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Also Read | US religious freedom body pushes sanctions on RSS ahead of Bhagwat's NYC trip

Citing his background as the first Indian-American, Mayor Mamdani expressed deep opposition to what he termed an exclusionary movement. However, he clarified that municipal authorities lack the legal mandate to prohibit the gathering.

He said, “I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event.”

About the Authors Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects. Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.