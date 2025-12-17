Xcel warns of possible power shutoffs today in Denver, Jefferson, other counties as high winds threaten Front Range

Xcel Energy warned Front Range customers early Tuesday to prepare for possible power outages on Wednesday as strong winds move into the region, noting that shutoffs are likely.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the strongest winds are expected around midday Wednesday and could continue into the night, with high wind and Red Flag warnings in effect across the area, according to a report by FOX31.

“As Xcel Energy continues to prepare for a strong wind event and likely Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) tomorrow, December 17, the company is encouraging customers to be ready for outages,” Xcel Energy said.

Xcel said the anticipated power outages are expected to start around noon and could affect customers in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, and Weld counties.

“It looks like a pretty formidable event,” said Scott Kleebauer, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center, Bloomberg reported. “It is going to be a pretty windy day across Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.”

An Xcel representative said Tuesday that the company is still determining the scope of the shutoffs and will continue to assess the situation throughout the day.

What was once largely limited to California has spread nationwide, with utilities across the U.S. increasingly shutting off power to reduce the risk of fallen lines or damaged equipment igniting wildfires.

According to a 2024 report by Stanford University researchers, power providers serving roughly 24 million homes and businesses in the fire-prone western U.S. now have plans to cut electricity during periods of extreme fire danger proactively.

A high-pressure system over the Four Corners region—where Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico meet—is clashing with low pressure over southern Canada, driving strong winds across the Rocky Mountains and into the Front Range. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph (96 kph), conditions that can cause power lines to sway or fall and potentially spark fires.

Similar combinations of dry weather and high winds have fueled destructive wildfires in the past. One example is the Marshall Fire, which ignited near Boulder on Dec. 30, 2021, destroying more than 1,000 homes and dozens of commercial buildings and killing two people.

While weather conditions are projected to improve on Wednesday evening, restoring power can take several hours or days because crews must inspect lines and repair damage before they can be safely re-energised, according to Xcel.