Xi-Trump summit: Nod to historic ‘peace toast’, seabass and a lot of Chinese influence, what's on state dinner menu?

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are at the White House for his highly anticipated state visit. Xi is visiting with the First Lady of China, Peng Liyuan. The White House has now announced the menu for Xi-Trump’s state dinner. It will also be attended by the official delegations as well as business leaders and government officials.

State dinner for Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be hosting Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in the East Room of the White House this evening.

Preparations for the dinner were led by Melania Trump.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What dishes are included in the state dinner for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump? ⌵ The state dinner menu includes a sweet yellow squash velouté, sea bass with a toasted sesame crust, and a fruit-shaped dessert with vanilla crémeux. 2 Why is the state dinner for Xi Jinping significant? ⌵ The state dinner signifies a diplomatic gesture aimed at improving relations between the US and China, echoing the historic 'Toast to Peace' from Nixon's visit in 1972. 3 How is the decor for the Xi-Trump state dinner influenced by Chinese culture? ⌵ The decor draws on the color red, which holds longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history, reflecting the importance of the occasion. 4 Should attendees expect entertainment at the Xi-Trump state dinner? ⌵ Yes, several performances, including musical acts by military musicians and tenor Christopher Macchio, are scheduled to entertain the guests during the dinner. 5 What specific steps are involved in the welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping at the White House? ⌵ The welcome ceremony includes a red carpet greeting by Trump and Melania, military honors, a gift exchange, and an inspection of troops.

The dinner menu is said to highlight American ingredients with a hint of Chinese influence, blending the culinary traditions of both worlds.

Nod to 'Toast to Peace' The meal is said to begin by honouring the historic “Toast to Peace” shared by President Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing in 1972. The guests will be served Schramsberg Blanc De Noir sparkling wine after a toast.

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American-Chinese food menu The first course of the state dinner will include a sweet yellow squash velouté, complemented by wild mushroom fricassée, crispy smoky pancetta, and scallion oil, the White House said.

“The first course offers a refined and silky-smooth velouté made of sweet yellow squash. This course is gently blended to highlight its delicate seasonal flavours of earthy wild mushrooms, sautéed with fresh herbs. Together, these ingredients create a rich fricassee, complemented by crispy pancetta for a savoury and smoky contrast. A finishing drizzle of scallion oil adds vibrance and a subtle allium brightness to the dish,” the White House described the dish.

For the second course, the guests will be served sea bass with a toasted sesame crust alongside braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant, and sauce verte.

The final course of the night, a fruit-shaped dessert composed of vanilla crémeux with a sour cherry confit centre over walnut frangipane, will be served alongside ice cream made using White House honey.

Entertainment The dinner will also see several performances which will be headlined by Christopher Macchio, a classically trained tenor who performed at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

Military musicians from the United States Marines Corps and the United States Army, including “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, “The Commandant’s Own” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the United States Army Chorus, and the United States Army Strings, are also set to perform.

Decor, guests and more It is going to be a black-tie event. The decor of the event “draws on the colour red’s longstanding cultural significance throughout Chinese history,” as per the White House.

The guest list includes Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg among others.