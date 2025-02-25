The Yosemite Firefall is a stunning natural phenomenon that occurs when the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, making it appear as though a fiery cascade of lava is flowing down the cliffs. This rare spectacle typically happens for a few days in mid-to-late February when conditions align perfectly.

How the firefall occurs Horsetail Fall, a seasonal waterfall on the eastern side of El Capitan, only flows in winter and early spring. The Firefall effect happens when:

The waterfall has enough water from melting snow.

The sky is clear, allowing sunlight to reach the fall.

The sun’s angle is just right, creating the glowing illusion.

For a few minutes before sunset, the sunlight reflects off the water, turning it into a vibrant orange and red streak, resembling molten lava.

Best time and viewing locations The Firefall typically occurs from mid to late February, beginning 5 to 15 minutes before sunset.

The best viewing spots include:

El Capitan Picnic Area – The most popular and accessible location.

Southside Drive – Offers a clear view of the waterfall from a distance.

Northside Drive – A less crowded alternative for photographers.

Crowds and visitor guidelines Due to the event’s increasing popularity, Yosemite National Park enforces strict regulations to manage the influx of visitors. In recent years, reservations have been required for park entry during peak Firefall days. Visitors are advised to arrive early, dress warmly, and can bring camera gear to capture the fleeting phenomenon.

The original Yosemite Firefall The name “Firefall” has historical roots. In 1872, the owners of the Mountain House Hotel created a dramatic display by pushing burning embers off Glacier Point, resembling a glowing waterfall of fire. This man-made tradition continued on and off until 1968, when it was finally discontinued for safety and environmental reasons.

Anticipation for 2025 With favorable weather conditions, the Yosemite Firefall is expected to return in February 2025. Visitors and photographers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to witness this breathtaking event.

