‘You can’t change him’: Netizens ask woman to break up with man who didn’t vote in 2024 US Election

As the 2024 US Election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris captures the nation’s attention, a surprising story has emerged on social media.

A young woman, aged 26, shared on Reddit that she’s reconsidering her engagement because her fiance decided not to vote in the presidential election. Her post has sparked debates online. Many wonder if political views should impact personal relationships.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that both she and her fiance, who also lives in Florida, generally have similar political beliefs. However, she found it hard to understand why he didn’t plan to vote for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, especially during such a significant election.

His reason for skipping the vote was simple: he disliked both candidates. She expressed frustration, feeling that his casual attitude toward voting conflicted with her values.

“And our political views are pretty similar. So I don’t understand why he is so nonchalant about skipping this vote,” she wrote.

The post quickly gained attention, with Reddit users taking different sides. Some users supported her stance, saying that she had every right to question their relationship if voting was essential to her.

One user suggested that, while she couldn’t control her fiancé’s choices, she should consider whether this issue reflected a deeper value difference.

‘Deal-breaker’ “For me it would be a deal-breaker,” one user wrote while another remarked, “If he votes, and doesn’t vote for your preferred candidate, would you be equally upset and still not marry him?”

Others felt that breaking up over a vote was extreme. According to one user, voting is a personal choice and the woman should respect her fiance’s decision even if it didn’t align with her views.

They questioned whether she would have felt the same way if he had voted but chosen Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.