‘You can’t change him’: Netizens ask woman to break up with man who didn’t vote in 2024 US Election

A 26-year-old woman is reconsidering her engagement after her fiancé decided not to vote in the upcoming election. Her Reddit post has sparked debates on whether political beliefs should influence personal relationships, with opinions divided on the significance of voting in a partnership.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 06:18 PM IST
‘You can’t change him’: Netizens ask woman to break up with man who didn’t vote in 2024 US Election
‘You can’t change him’: Netizens ask woman to break up with man who didn’t vote in 2024 US Election

As the 2024 US Election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris captures the nation’s attention, a surprising story has emerged on social media.

A young woman, aged 26, shared on Reddit that she’s reconsidering her engagement because her fiance decided not to vote in the presidential election. Her post has sparked debates online. Many wonder if political views should impact personal relationships.

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald becomes 47th US President

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that both she and her fiance, who also lives in Florida, generally have similar political beliefs. However, she found it hard to understand why he didn’t plan to vote for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, especially during such a significant election.

His reason for skipping the vote was simple: he disliked both candidates. She expressed frustration, feeling that his casual attitude toward voting conflicted with her values.

“And our political views are pretty similar. So I don’t understand why he is so nonchalant about skipping this vote,” she wrote.

Also Read | ‘Deeply sorry’: Mary Trump slams uncle Donald Trump as he moves closer to win

The post quickly gained attention, with Reddit users taking different sides. Some users supported her stance, saying that she had every right to question their relationship if voting was essential to her.

One user suggested that, while she couldn’t control her fiancé’s choices, she should consider whether this issue reflected a deeper value difference.

‘Deal-breaker’

“For me it would be a deal-breaker,” one user wrote while another remarked, “If he votes, and doesn’t vote for your preferred candidate, would you be equally upset and still not marry him?”

Others felt that breaking up over a vote was extreme. According to one user, voting is a personal choice and the woman should respect her fiance’s decision even if it didn’t align with her views.

Also Read | US Election Results: Full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

They questioned whether she would have felt the same way if he had voted but chosen Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

“This is an awful idea. If you don’t share core values then break up. You can explain why it’s important to you but you can’t change him,” one user added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘You can’t change him’: Netizens ask woman to break up with man who didn’t vote in 2024 US Election

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.