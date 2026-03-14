‘You don’t need to worry about it’: Pete Hegseth on Iran's Hormuz shipping threat

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday (March 13) the United States is prepared to respond to any attempts by Iran to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Washington will not allow the strategic waterway to remain contested.

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Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth sought to reassure global markets and shipping operators that the situation was under control.

“It's something we're dealing with, we have been dealing with it, and you don't need to worry about it,” Hegseth said.

Iran blamed for disruption to shipping Hegseth said the strait remains open but claimed Iranian actions are the primary factor preventing normal maritime transit.

“The only thing prohibiting transit in the strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit should Iran not do that,” he said.

The Pentagon chief said the United States had long viewed Iran’s naval capabilities as a key factor in its ability to threaten global trade routes.

US targeted Iran’s naval capabilities Hegseth said one of Washington’s main military objectives has been weakening Iran’s ability to interfere with maritime traffic.

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“There’s a reason why we chose as one of our primary objectives to destroy the navy,” he said.

“We understood the ability to interdict shipping is something Iran has done for 40 years. It's key terrain.”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying a large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

US prepared for escalation Hegseth said the United States is closely monitoring Iranian rhetoric about possible escalation and has prepared for a range of scenarios.

“We’ve heard them talk about taking various measures, and we’re planning for all of them. We have a plan for every option here,” he said.

He reiterated that the US will not allow the strategic waterway to remain under threat.

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“That’s not a strait we’re going to allow to remain contested,” Hegseth said.

Mojtaba Khamenei's call for continued blockade The remarks came after Mojtaba Khamenei’s first address as Iran’s Supreme Leader, in which he urged continued pressure through the blockade of the strategic waterway.

“The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used,” Mojtaba Khamenei said.

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Strait of Hormuz in focus The Strait of Hormuz has come under global focus as tensions rise following joint strikes by United States and Israel on Iran.

Commercial ships in the strait and the Persian Gulf have recently faced missile and drone attack risks linked to Iran.

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The strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and lies between Iran and Oman’s Musandam exclave.

At about 50 km wide in places, the narrow waterway is geographically vulnerable to military disruption.

Several strategic islands in the area — including Hormuz, Qeshm, Larak, and the disputed Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa — are under Iranian control.

Around 20 million barrels of oil per day — roughly one-fifth of global consumption — pass through the strait, along with about 20% of global LNG trade, mainly from Qatar.

Alternative export routes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can only handle about 2.6 million barrels per day, far less than total Hormuz traffic.

Also Read | Iran leader's representative clarifies Tehran has not blocked Strait of Hormuz