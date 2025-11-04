'You look cute, but I'm married': Obama's playful exchange with supporter goes viral

Former US President Barack Obama’s quick wit was on full display during a campaign rally in New Jersey — and social media can’t get enough of it.

While speaking at an event in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, Obama was interrupted mid-speech by an enthusiastic supporter shouting words of affection. The moment, caught on camera, quickly turned into a viral clip.

Smiling and pausing his address, Obama replied, “I love you, but hold on, I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you,” drawing laughter and cheers from the audience.

Watch the viral video here:

But it was his next line that really won the internet over. With his trademark humour, Obama added, “I mean, you look cute. But I am married. Michelle’s fine too.” The crowd erupted with laughter, chanting “We love Michelle!” as Obama grinned before returning to his speech.

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, “I love his charismatic personality!”

Another user commented, “If anybody deserves a 3rd round it’s him.”

“Imagine once upon a time the President being intelligent, articulate, and QUALIFIED,” the third user wrote.

The 44th president was in New Jersey to campaign for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is contesting the state’s 2025 gubernatorial election. Praising her leadership and record on education, infrastructure, and veterans’ affairs, Obama urged voters to stay engaged.

“Go get your friends, grab your family members, tell them to go out and vote,” he told the crowd. “If you do that, New Jersey — if you meet this moment — you will not just elect Mikie Sherrill your next governor, you will set a glorious example for this nation.”