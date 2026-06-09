‘You might soon be left alone against Iran’: Trump’s warning to Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against further military escalation, cautioning that Israel could find itself isolated in its confrontation with Iran.

"I told Bibi, 'You better be very careful with what you do because you might soon be left alone against Iran,'" Trump was quoted as saying by Israel's Channel 12.

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The warning came at a delicate moment as Washington worked to preserve a fragile ceasefire following a fresh round of missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.

Ceasefire announced after renewed fighting

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What warning did Trump give Netanyahu regarding Iran? ⌵ Trump warned Netanyahu to be cautious in military actions against Iran, stating that Israel might soon find itself isolated in its confrontation with Iran. 2 Why did Israel and Iran agree to halt military operations? ⌵ Both Israel and Iran agreed to halt military operations following a fresh round of hostilities and after Trump publicly called for an end to the fighting to prevent escalation. 3 How did the recent conflict between Israel and Iran begin? ⌵ The recent conflict escalated after the United States and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Iran, which prompted retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. 4 What role did Trump play in the ceasefire between Israel and Iran? ⌵ Trump intervened by urging both Israel and Iran to cease hostilities, which contributed to the announcement of a temporary halt in military actions from both sides. 5 Should Israel continue military operations in Lebanon despite the ceasefire with Iran? ⌵ Netanyahu indicated that Israel would continue its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, even while halting attacks on Iran as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Both Israel and Iran announced on Monday (June 8) that they had halted military attacks after a brief but intense exchange of strikes threatened to reignite wider regional conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had entered into a ceasefire with Iran following Trump's public call for both sides to stop hostilities.

"Right now, the fire has been halted," Netanyahu said.

However, the Israeli leader emphasized that Israel remains prepared to respond to any future attacks.

"Israel has full right to self-defense, and we will exercise it to the full extent necessary," Netanyahu said, adding that his discussions with Trump had been conducted with "appreciation and respect."

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Iran's military also announced a halt to offensive operations but warned that any renewed attacks by Israel would trigger a forceful response.

"Further aggression and hostile acts ... will be met with much more severe and crushing measures than before," the Iranian military said in a statement.

Conflict reaches 100-days Monday marked the 100th day of the conflict that began when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.

The war has had significant global consequences, disrupting energy markets, increasing fuel prices and contributing to rising costs for consumers worldwide.

Efforts to transform an April ceasefire into a permanent peace agreement have repeatedly stalled, leaving the region vulnerable to renewed violence.

Lebanon remains a key flashpoint Although Israel and Iran paused direct hostilities, tensions remain high in Lebanon, where Israel continues operations against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

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Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli military activities in Lebanon would continue despite the ceasefire with Tehran.

Iran's military specifically warned that Israeli operations in southern Lebanon could trigger renewed Iranian retaliation.

The latest fighting was sparked after Israel conducted strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, prompting Iranian missile attacks and subsequent Israeli retaliation.

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Tehran blames Washington Iran accused the United States of playing a direct role in Israel's military actions.

"No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran.

The accusation reflects growing Iranian claims that Washington remains deeply involved in Israeli military decision-making despite publicly pushing for de-escalation.

Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control Despite the truce, Iran continues to maintain strict control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

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The waterway's disruption has been a major factor behind soaring global oil and natural gas prices since the conflict began.

Regional leaders push for diplomacy Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all parties to avoid further escalation.

"The recent surge in violence in the Middle East is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with a tenuous ceasefire," Sharif wrote on X.

He called on leaders to "exercise restraint and give peace a little more chance."

Regional officials said Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar have all urged the Trump administration to pressure Israel into halting strikes against Iran and Beirut in order to preserve the ceasefire.