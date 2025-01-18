In the final season of You, Joe Goldberg returns to New York, hoping to live a peaceful life with his partner Kate. However, his past comes back to haunt him, and his dark desires threaten the perfect life he's built. This season brings Joe back to where his story began, but he's a changed person, making the final chapter full of new challenges.

Release date You Season 5 will premiere on April 24 on Netflix, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

Joe's journey Over the seasons, Joe has moved from New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. In the last season, he accepts that he’s not a good man. Season 5 will explore how Joe deals with his past and his present life in New York.

New characters Madeline Brewer plays Bronte, a free-spirited woman who works at Joe’s bookstore and makes him question his life.

Griffin Matthews is Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s loyal but snarky brother-in-law.

Anna Camp plays twin sisters Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. Raegan is a ruthless CFO, while Maddie is a manipulative socialite.

Supporting cast Natasha Behnam as Dominique, a passionate and loyal young woman from a wealthy background.

b as Phoenix, a resourceful person with a strong moral compass.

Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Joe's brother-in-law, balancing family and personal desires.

Tom Francis as Clayton, a self-absorbed wannabe author who catches Joe's attention.

Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.

The season will feature Detective Marquez (Nava Mau) and several other characters linked to Joe’s past.

Penn Badgley teased that a familiar face from Joe’s past will return, bringing new challenges for him.

A face from the past A familiar face from Joe's past will return in Season 5, bringing trouble for Joe. Some of Joe’s previous victims may come back to haunt him, but which one will return is yet to be revealed. Several unresolved characters from Joe's past are expected to return, including Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), Ellie (Jenna Ortega), and others.

The final season will revisit these unresolved storylines as Joe faces the consequences of his actions.

Joe’s evolution This season will dive into Joe's inner thoughts and explore how he accepts who he is. It will be the perfect way to wrap up his story, answering questions about his future and his true self.

What’s new in Season 5? The show will continue to dive deeper into Joe’s psyche, exploring the evolution of his inner monologue and what accepting himself truly means.

Expect a thrilling and complex season that wraps up Joe’s story in a spectacular way, with surprises and twists throughout.

Also Read | Rifle Club OTT: Check these public reviews before watching it online