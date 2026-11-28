Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the centre of Silicon Valley’s biggest corporate controversy. While the internet has been having a field day with memes and reactions, the 24/7 American diner chain where the 63-year-old executive once washed dishes also decided to weigh in — a move netizens found in poor taste.

Denny’s management had reportedly taken down an honorary plaque dedicated to Huang amid reports of his extramarital affairs and alleged ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

However, the diner reversed course on Wednesday and ordered the plaque—marking the booth where Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993—put back up and published a gushy tribute to the 63-year-old executive.

‘Your booth is waiting’ In its lengthy X post, the diner chain leaned heavily into its shared history with the Nvidia chief.

“Some things you just don’t take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them,” the company wrote.

“Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share,” the post continued.

Denny’s said it reached out to Nvidia’s communications team on November 10 to reaffirm its support for Huang, writing, “Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his,” before learning three days later that the plaque had been taken down and ordering it reinstalled.

“We put the plaque right back up where it belongs. The plaque marks what happened in that booth. But our history with Jensen goes back much further, to the dishes he washed, the guests he served and the work he still talks about with pride,” the company went on.

“Think about all the people who’ve washed dishes in America’s Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink.”

“How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don’t take that lightly. Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on. We’re always open, 24/7,” the post concluded.

Social media users slam ‘cringe’ post The tribute did not sit well with many users online, who questioned why one of the country’s largest diner chains was weighing in on the scandal.

“That’s a lot of words to tell us that you support an adulterer. Weird hill to die on,” one commenter wrote.

“If he really meant this much to you you would have left it up,” another pointed out, taking a jab at the chain's initial decision to take the plaque down.

Others questioned the motive behind the sudden show of support, with one user asking, “In all honesty how much were you paid to post this?”

“I had to check like five times to make sure this wasn’t a parody account because what the hell did I just read,” someone else responded.

“This is somehow more embarrassing than what Jensen did. Holy shit. Tone deaf,” another user wrote, while one commenter commented: “Might actually be one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen on this website, and I’m a Disney Adult so that’s saying a lot.”

Also Read | JD Vance says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not under investigation

Jensen Huang’s scandal, and Trump’s backing Jensen Huang’s personal life came under heavy scrutiny following reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including affairs involving two Nvidia employees and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected by US intelligence of having ties to Chinese espionage.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees before resigning as CEO on November 12. His exit, however, was brief.

Nvidia reinstated him on Monday following a push from US President Donald Trump, who argued that losing the longtime chief executive would hurt America’s ability to compete with China in artificial intelligence.