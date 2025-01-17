The genre-bending film Your Monster, which combines comedy, horror, and romance, is set to captivate audiences in its streaming debut. Starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey, this unique film explores themes of self-discovery and embracing inner turmoil.
Following its theatrical release on October 25, 2024, the film is now heading to streaming platforms, promising a fresh take on the romantic-comedy-horror genre.
Your Monster will make its global streaming debut exclusively on Max on Friday (January 24, 2025). For those who prefer traditional television, the film will air on HBO linear at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (January 25).
The film centers on Laura Franco, a soft-spoken actor whose life is in shambles. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a terrifying yet strangely charming monster living in her closet. As Laura learns to embrace her inner rage, the story unfolds as a unique blend of comedy, horror, and romance, offering a heartwarming yet eerie narrative about self-love and transformation.
Your Monster boasts an ensemble cast, including:
Melissa Barrera (Scream) as Laura Franco
Tommy Dewey (Saturday Night)
Edmund Donovan
Meghann Fahy
Kayla Foster
Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Megan Masako Haley
Your Monster's release on OTT platforms promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, blending scares, laughs, and heartfelt moments into a singularly unique story.
