'Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition': What PM Modi told Indian diaspora in New York

1 min read

PM Modi's address at ‘Modi and US’ program is a historic event which is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}