PM Modi's address at ‘Modi and US’ program is a historic event which is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.
Our Namaste has become multi-national, has gone from local to global, only because of you. The warmth and energy of the Indian diaspora in New York is unparalleled
I travelled in at least 29 states in America even before I was holding any post
Your love is my good fortune. For me, you have always been India's 'majboot' brand ambassador and therefore, I call you ‘Rashtradoot’
You have connected America to Bharat and Bharat to America. There is no match to you skill, talent, commitment.
You all have come here from faraway places; some of you are old faces, while some are new ones, and I am thankful to the love I am receiving here. This reminds me of those days when I was not even a politician and I came here to visit this place
We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united."
For the world, AI means Artificial intelligence, but for me it is America-India
America-India is a spirit and also the AI power of the new world. The same AI spirit is taking India-US relations to new heights. I salute Indian diaspora, says PM Modi amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'