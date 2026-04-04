‘Your sons more in danger with Trump’: Iran embassies tell US mother searching for missing pilot son

The Iranian embassy in Pakistan has responded to an American mother, searching for her missing pilot son day after a United States fighter jet was reportedly shot down by Iran on its mountaineous territory. The embassy told the woman that her son would be safer in Iranian custody and suggesting he was more at risk under Donald Trump’s care.

The woman, in a post on X, said, “Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight. One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families.”

The Iranian embassy in Pakistan replied to the post, saying: “Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran. Pray he's kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams!”

“As Muslim and civilised Iranians, We know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect,” the embassy said further.

Another Iranian embassy responded to the post and said, “In Iran, long before what so-called useless humanitarian laws were written, the rights of POWs had already been defined.”

“We do not treat POWs like your savage allies, the Zionists. We have an Iranian civilization. We do not live like in the Stone Age, like America,” it said.

US fighter jet shot down The F-15E Strike Eagle was one of the fighter jets that were attacked on Friday, April 3. While one service member was rescued, search for another was going on.

It was also the first time the United States lost aircraft in Iranian territory during the war, now in its sixth week.

As the search continues, the Islamic Republic urged its civilians to look for the “enemy” pilot and promised a reward for whoever turns him in.

Iran's military also said it downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf on the same day the F-15 was shot down. The pilot of the A-10 aircraft was rescued.

According to the reports, the A-10 Warthog went down near the Strait of Hormuz which has been blocked for business since the beginning of the war, the New York Times said, citing US officials.

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Donald Trump was briefed about both the incidents.

In an interview, the US president said the events would not impact negotiations with Iran. “No, not at all. No, it’s war,” Trump said, according to the report.

The war erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliation that spread the conflict throughout the Middle East.

As many as 5,000 people have been killed in the US-Israel and Iran conflict which started on February 28. Just over 1,300 people have been killed in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting a parallel war against Iran-allied Hezbollah.