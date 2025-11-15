YouTube star Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession, resisting arrest — Watch

Jack Doherty, a popular YouTuber with millions of followers — who is known online for his controversial prank videos and flaunting wealth —  was arrested in Miami for drug possession and resisting arrest. 

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2025, 11:51 PM IST
YouTube star Jack Doherty. Photo: Instagram.
YouTube star Jack Doherty. Photo: Instagram.

Popular YouTuber Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

Doherty, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, 10 million on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, often posts videos of pulling pranks and stunts.

Lasy year in October, he came to limelight after her crashed his $200,000 McLaren car while driving it in a livestream.

According to NBC News, Doherty has been was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

In June 2024, Davie Police responded to a swatting call at Doherty's Southwest Ranches home.

Body camera footage captured officers arriving at the front of the home and encountering Doherty's head of security inside the gate.

Tiktok
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsYouTube star Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession, resisting arrest — Watch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.