YouTube star Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession, resisting arrest — Watch

Popular YouTuber Jack Doherty, 22, was arrested in Miami on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

Doherty, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, 10 million on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, often posts videos of pulling pranks and stunts.

Lasy year in October, he came to limelight after her crashed his $200,000 McLaren car while driving it in a livestream.

According to NBC News, Doherty has been was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

In June 2024, Davie Police responded to a swatting call at Doherty's Southwest Ranches home.

