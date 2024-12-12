Google's streaming giant YouTube has announced a price hike for its Base Plan on YouTube TV, set to take effect from 13th January 2025.

According to The Verge, the monthly subscription fee will rise from $72.99 to $82.99, reflecting the increased costs associated with content acquisition and ongoing investments in enhancing the platform's service quality.

Notably, the price adjustment will apply to subscribers' first billing cycle after the January date, though existing promotional and trial offers will be honoured for their full duration,reported Betanews. Current customers can review and modify their plans via the "Settings" section under "Membership" in their accounts.

YouTube TV, which has built its reputation on offering features such as unlimited DVR storage and multiview capabilities, continues to promote the value of its extensive on-demand library, including movies and TV shows.

For subscribers concerned about the new pricing, YouTube TV offers the flexibility to pause or cancel memberships at any time. Those seeking further information can find additional details in the platform’s Help Centre.

This latest price adjustment underscores the ongoing challenges faced by streaming platforms as they strive to maintain a competitive edge while managing rising content costs. While the price hike may deter some, loyal users of YouTube TV's comprehensive offerings may still find it worthwhile in the long run.

The streaming platform has also unveiled the expansion of its AI-driven auto-dubbing feature, extending its use to content focused on knowledge and information. First introduced at VidCon last year, the technology uses AI developed by Aloud, a project within Google's experimental Area 120 incubator.