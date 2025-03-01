YouTuber MrBeast gets hate messages for saying ‘life is so much easier when you’re broke’. Did he really say it?

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has come under fire after a viral claim suggested he said, "life is so much easier when you’re broke." However, the content creator has denied ever making the statement and is pushing back against what he calls misinformation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast addressed the controversy, stating, “A news site lied and said I said ‘life is so much easier when you’re broke,’ which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun.”

The alleged misquote quickly went viral, sparking criticism from users who believed the claim. In response, MrBeast later posted a follow-up tweet, attaching a video of his actual interview with Kotaku, where the claim originated.

"Here’s what I actually said, such a shame that only a small % of the people that saw the slanderous article will see this. Sigh," he wrote.

Despite his efforts to clarify the situation, MrBeast acknowledged the difficulty of countering false narratives once they go viral.

As of now, the news outlet responsible for the alleged misquote has not responded to his claims.

Who Is Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast? Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber, philanthropist, and entrepreneur widely regarded as one of the most influential content creators in the world. Born on May 7, 1998, Donaldson rose to fame through his elaborate challenge videos, massive giveaways, and high-budget philanthropy-focused content. With over 368 million subscribers on YouTube, he ranks among the platform’s most-watched and highest-earning creators.

YouTube career and viral success MrBeast's content is known for its over-the-top stunts, such as giving away millions of dollars, hosting large-scale competitions, and donating to charitable causes. His generosity and unique content style have made him a favorite among fans.

MrBeast is widely known for using his platform for good. He has funded large-scale charity projects, including planting 20 million trees (#TeamTrees) and removing 30 million pounds of trash from oceans (#TeamSeas). His philanthropy channel regularly donates food, money, and resources to those in need.