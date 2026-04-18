Zayn Malik ‘punched’ Louis Tomlinson during Netflix show shoot, docuseries cancelled: Report

Reports circulating online have claimed that Zayn Malik allegedly punched Louis Tomlinson during an on-set altercation while filming a Netflix docuseries, though no official confirmation has been issued by either party.

Zayn Malik ‘hit’ Louis Tomlinson during docuseries filming: Report According to multiple entertainment reports, the alleged incident is said to have taken place during filming in October last year. Sources cited in these reports claim that tensions between the two former One Direction members escalated into a physical confrontation, with Malik reportedly striking Tomlinson in the face.

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Details surrounding the situation remain limited, and there has been no public footage or direct evidence released to support the claim.

The reports have gained traction after a separate clip involving Tomlinson began circulating online, prompting renewed attention on the alleged incident. However, the connection between the clip and the reported altercation has not been independently verified.

Docuseries reportedly cancelled Post the alleged altercation, the docuseries was cancelled, according to various reports. The fight was first reported by Star Magazine in 2025, shortly after the announcement of the documentary series.

Various sources told The Sun, "It spiraled into a row, then Zayn made a remark about Louis's mum Johannah. Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face. Because he was wearing rings, it cut Louis's head. He was pulled away, and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion."

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The insider also added, “This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking. Neither band member has spoken to the other since the incident six months ago."

The docuseries was called off last month.

Fans react Neither Malik nor Tomlinson has addressed the claims publicly. Representatives for both artists have also not released any statements confirming or denying the reports at the time of writing. The lack of official comment has contributed to uncertainty around the situation.

On social media platform X, reactions have been mixed, with several users questioning the credibility of the reports and suggesting the claims may have been exaggerated or misinterpreted.

One widely shared post read: “apparently it was only today that louis learned zayn punched him in october and so he unfollowed him on ig. how are some of you guys taking this seriously it’s obviously a mockery (sic)”.

A fan's reaction to the alleged fight between Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Another user commented on the timing of social media activity, writing: “louis unfollowed zayn AFTER the article dropped is so funny (sic)”. These responses highlight ongoing speculation among fans, particularly regarding whether the reported incident and recent online behaviour are directly linked.

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The two artists were previously bandmates in One Direction, one of the most commercially successful pop groups of the 2010s. Malik left the group in 2015, while Tomlinson continued until the band went on hiatus in 2016. Since then, both have pursued solo careers, with limited public interaction between them.

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