Zelensky says US, Ukraine officials to meet in Saudi Arabia: What to expect? Ceasefire, peace deal talks likely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that talks between Ukraine and the US on ending the war with Russia will take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

In his address on Thursday, Zelensky said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials.

“I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian President also said, “Ukraine and the US have resumed work. We hope a meaningful meeting will take place next week.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that the US-Ukraine peace talks will begin on Tuesday, March 11, in Saudi Arabia.

The US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia comes days after the "shouting match" between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office stunned the world.

Zelensky, Trump to visit Saudi Arabia Zelensky and Trump said they will be visiting Saudi Arabia, but it's not yet clear if the two leaders will meet there.

Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia next Monday, a day before planned peace talks in Riyadh between senior Ukrainian and US officials, Kyiv Post reported. He is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Similarly, US President Donald Trump said that he, too, would be in Saudi Arabia around the same time, ostensibly to work on a “business deal”.

Trump reportedly said Thursday he planned to visit Saudi Arabia at what is believed to be a time concurrent with the peace talks, suggesting a deal for major investment from the kingdom.

“I’m going to Saudi Arabia,” Trump told reporters, without confirming a date. “I said, I’ll go if you pay a trillion dollars, $1 trillion to American companies over a four-year period, of a trillion dollars,” he said.

"They’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there," Trump was quoted as saying.

What to expect from US-Ukraine meet in Saudi Arabia? Kyiv Post quoted Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as saying that during the US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia, discussions might be held on the "framework of a settlement agreement and a six-month ceasefire".

"We are now in discussion to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh or even potentially Jeddah,” Witkoff was quoted by Kyiv Post as saying.

"I think the idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well [to end the three-year war with Russia]," he reportedly said.

The signing of a deal for the US to obtain valuable Ukrainian minerals is also expected during the meeting.

Who will attend US-Ukraine meeting? As per Kyiv Post, the US delegation is reported to be the same group that met earlier in the year with Russian officials for initial peace talks: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Zelensky-Trump relations Zelensky and Trump's hostile meeting at the Oval Office last week left the world in shock as the two leaders traded barbs over the Russia-Ukraine war and peace deal.

Trump administration and Ukrainian officials, during Zelensky’s White House visit last week, had been expected to sign off on the critical minerals deal, intended in part to pay back the US for aid it has sent Kyiv since the start of the war.

But that plan was scrapped as the visit was ended abruptly after Trump and Vance had a heated exchange with Zelensky during Oval Office talks at the start of the visit.

Ukraine is believed to have deposits of strategically important minerals — including titanium. lithium and manganese — that could be useful for American aerospace, electric vehicle and medical manufacturing.