Zelensky slams Trump-Putin Alaska meeting, says, ‘Trump gave Putin what he wanted’; urges tougher sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying it handed Russian President what he wanted. His remarks came in an interview with ABC News, days before Russia launched its largest wave of airstrikes since the start of the war.

Speaking to the news outlet, Zelensky lamented Ukraine’s absence from the Alaska meeting.

“It’s a pity that Ukraine was not there, because I think that President Trump gave, gave Putin what he wanted,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

“Putin doesn’t want to meet with me, but he wants very much to meet with the president of the United States, to show everybody video and images that he is there.”

Record drone assault on Ukraine Zelensky’s comments came just before Russia unleashed more than 800 drones and other munitions across Ukraine on Saturday night. Ukraine’s Air Force described it as a record assault, which killed at least eight civilians and injured 59 more. The government’s cabinet building in Kyiv was among the targets.

Calls for tougher sanctions Zelensky pressed the US and its European allies to increase economic pressure on Moscow.

“We all understand that we need additional pressure on Putin. We need pressure from the United States,” he told the news outlet.

“Some of [Europe’s partners] continue to buy oil and Russian gas. And this is not fair… So we have to stop buying any kind of energy from Russia. This is only one way how to stop the killer. Energy is his weapon.”

On meeting Putin: ‘He can come to Kyiv’ Zelensky dismissed Moscow’s demand that he travel to Russia for direct talks with Putin.

“He can come to Kyiv,” Zelensky said. “I can’t go to Moscow when my country is under missiles, under attacks each day. I can’t go to this capital of this terrorist. It’s understandable. And he understands it.”

While ruling out a meeting on Russian soil, Zelensky said a bilateral or trilateral dialogue remained possible.

“I’m ready for any kind of meeting — but not in Russia,” he told ABC News.

Security guarantees and lasting peace Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine’s long-term safety depends primarily on its military strength.

“Any security guarantees in Ukraine can be based only on our army,” he said.

He welcomed Trump’s stated desire to end the conflict but stressed the need for a “just and lasting peace.”

“It’s important to finish and not to have aggression again in six months, in one year, in two years,” he said.

Defining victory: ‘To survive is a victory’ Asked by ABC News what victory looks like for Ukraine, Zelensky offered a stark answer: “Putin’s goal is to occupy Ukraine. Until he can do it, the victory is on our side. For us, to survive is a victory. Because we are surviving with our identity, with our country, with our independence.”

