Zelensky talks to Trump again, says Russia ‘taking advantage’ of Middle East focus to escalate attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (October 12) that he spoke with US President Donald Trump for the second time in two days, describing the conversation as “very productive.”

“We covered all the aspects of the situation: defence of life in our country, strengthening our capabilities — in air defence, resilience, and long-range capabilities,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

Zelensky added that both countries would work to strengthen Ukraine’s “defence capabilities.” “We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military would handle everything we discussed,” he said, without elaborating. The White House did not immediately comment on the call.

Russia intensifies strikes amid diverted global attention Zelensky warned that Russia was “taking advantage” of the global focus shifting away from Ukraine to intensify its bombardment of the country. Moscow has renewed air strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving hundreds of thousands without power ahead of winter.

In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky stressed the increasing intensity of the attacks, calling them “even more vile.”

“Russia is now taking advantage of the moment — the fact that the Middle East and domestic issues in every country are getting maximum attention,” Zelensky said.

Requests for advanced weaponry In recent weeks, Zelensky has lobbied Washington to supply Kyiv with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, a request the White House says it is considering. Russia has warned that supplying such weapons could rupture US-Russia ties and escalate the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow’s warning on Sunday, suggesting any launch could be treated as potentially nuclear-armed. “Just imagine, a long-range missile takes off and flies, and we know it could be nuclear-armed. What is the Russian Federation to think?” Peskov told state media.

Continued casualties and humanitarian impact Early Sunday, Russia launched a fresh volley of strikes across Ukraine, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen in at least four regions, according to regional officials.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, framing it as a “special military operation” to demilitarize the country and prevent NATO expansion.

Kyiv and its European allies call it an illegal land grab, resulting in tens of thousands of civilian and military casualties. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, and Russia currently occupies roughly a fifth of Ukrainian territory, much of it devastated by fighting.