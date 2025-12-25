Zelensky unveils 20-point US-backed peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed details of a new 20-point peace proposal negotiated between Kyiv and Washington and shared with Moscow for feedback, outlining security guarantees, territorial arrangements, reconstruction funding and a path to a ceasefire.

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv, including AFP, Zelensky said the document was agreed by US and Ukrainian negotiators and would be supplemented by separate bilateral agreements on security and reconstruction.

Sovereignty, ceasefire and monitoring mechanism Zelensky said the plan reaffirms Ukraine’s sovereignty and establishes a “full and unconditional” non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. A monitoring mechanism using space-based unmanned surveillance would oversee the line of contact, provide early warning of violations and help resolve disputes.

Once all parties agree to the plan, an immediate full ceasefire would take effect.

Security guarantees and military strength Under the proposal, Ukraine would retain a peacetime armed force of 800,000 personnel and receive security guarantees from the United States, NATO and European signatories mirroring NATO’s Article 5.

Zelensky said the guarantees would trigger a coordinated military response and the reinstatement of all global sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine again. However, the guarantees would be void if Ukraine initiated an unprovoked attack on Russian territory.

EU membership and economic reconstruction The plan commits to Ukraine joining the European Union within a defined timeframe, alongside short-term privileged access to the European market.

A separate global development package would include the creation of a Ukraine Development Fund, joint US-Ukrainian investment in energy infrastructure, large-scale reconstruction of war-affected regions, and expanded infrastructure development. The World Bank would provide a special financing package to accelerate recovery.

$200 billion recovery funds and investment push Zelensky said the proposal envisages multiple recovery and humanitarian funds, including a US-European capital and grants fund targeting $200 billion for post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine would implement global investment standards to attract foreign capital, while retaining the right to seek compensation for war damage.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and non-nuclear pledge Under the plan, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would be jointly operated by Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Ukraine would reaffirm its commitment to remain a non-nuclear state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Territorial lines and troop withdrawals The document de facto recognises current troop deployment lines in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as the line of contact, while calling for Russian forces to withdraw from Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions for the agreement to take effect.

International forces could later be deployed to monitor compliance, subject to approval by Ukraine’s parliament or a referendum.

Humanitarian measures and POW exchanges A humanitarian committee would oversee the return of all prisoners of war on an all-for-all basis, along with the release of detained civilians, political prisoners and children. Measures to address civilian suffering and war-related trauma would also be included.

Elections and enforcement mechanism Ukraine would hold elections as soon as possible after the agreement is signed. Zelensky said the deal would be legally binding and monitored by a Peace Council chaired by US President Donald Trump, with sanctions imposed for violations.

Unresolved issues and NATO stance Zelensky acknowledged that negotiators failed to reach consensus on long-term territorial arrangements and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying such issues must be discussed at the leaders’ level.

He also said the latest draft does not require Ukraine to formally renounce NATO membership, reversing an earlier US proposal that would have barred Kyiv from joining the alliance.

Awaiting Russia’s response Zelensky said Kyiv was awaiting Moscow’s response after the United States conveys the proposal to Russian officials.



The following is a verbatim account of Zelensky’s explanation of the agreement, translated from Ukrainian, AFP said.

The 20-point plan 1. Ukraine's sovereignty will be reaffirmed. We state that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and all signatories to the agreement confirm this through their signatures.

2. This document constitutes a full and unconditional non?aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. To support long?term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the line of contact through space-based unmanned monitoring, to ensure early notification of violations, and to resolve conflicts. Technical teams will agree on all details.

3. Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

4. The strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain at 800,000 personnel in peacetime.

5. The United States, NATO, and the European signatory states will provide Ukraine with security guarantees that mirror Article 5.

a. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a coordinated military response, all global sanctions against Russia will be reinstated.

b. If Ukraine invades Russia or opens fire on Russian territory without provocation, the security guarantees will be considered null and void. If Russia opens fire on Ukraine, the security guarantees will enter into force.

d. Bilateral security guarantees are not excluded under this agreement.

6. Russia will formalise a policy of non?aggression toward Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and all required documents on ratification documents.

7. Ukraine will become a member of the European Union within a specifically defined period of time, and Ukraine will receive short?term privileged access to the European market.

8. A strong global development package for Ukraine, to be defined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity. This will cover a broad range of economic areas, including but not limited to:

a. The establishment of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in high?growth sectors, including technology, data centres, and artificial intelligence.

b. The United States and US companies will cooperate with Ukraine and jointly invest in recovery, as well as in the development, modernisation, and operation of Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including its pipelines and storage facilities.

c. Joint efforts will be made to reconstruct war?affected areas, with the aim of restoring, rebuilding, and modernising cities and residential neighbourhoods.

d. Infrastructure development.

e. The extraction of minerals and natural resources.

f. The World Bank will provide a special financing package to ensure funding to accelerate these efforts.

g. A high-level working group will be established, including the appointment of a leading global financial leader as a prosperity administrator to organise the implementation of the strategic recovery plan and to maximise opportunities for future prosperity.

9. Several funds will be established to address the recovery of Ukraine's economy, the reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues

a. The United States and European countries will establish a capital and grants fund with a target size of $200 billion for transparent and effective investment in Ukraine.

b. A broad range of capital investments and other financial instruments will be deployed for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Global reconstruction institutions will use mechanisms to bolster and facilitate these efforts.

c. Ukraine will implement best global standards to attract foreign direct investment.

d. Ukraine reserves the right to compensation for the damage inflicted.

10. Following the conclusion of this agreement, Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States.

11. Ukraine confirms that it will remain a non?nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non?Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

12. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be jointly operated by three countries: Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

13. Both countries commit to implementing educational programs in schools and across society that promote understanding and tolerance toward different cultures and that eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement European Union rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

14. In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognized as the line of contact.

a We de facto confirm as parties that this is the line of contact - where we are currently positioned.

b. A working group will convene to determine the redeployment of forces necessary to end the conflict, as well as to define parameters for potential future special economic zones.

c. After an equivalent basis for the movement of forces, international forces will be deployed along the line of contact to monitor compliance with this agreement. Should a decision be made to establish such a zone, it will require special approval by the Ukrainian parliament or a referendum

d. The Russian Federation must withdraw its troops from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions for this agreement to take effect.

e. The parties agree to adhere to the rules, guarantees, and obligations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, which apply in full to the territory, including universally recognised human rights.

15. After reaching an agreement on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to alter these agreements by force.

16. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine from using the Dnipro River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes.

17. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues.

a. All remaining prisoners of war, including those convicted by the Russian system from 2014 to the present, will be exchanged on an all?for?all basis.

b. All detained civilians and hostages, including children and political prisoners, will be returned.

c. Measures will be taken to address the problems and suffering of conflict victims.

18. Ukraine must hold elections as soon as possible after the agreement is signed.

19. This agreement is legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council chaired by President Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, and the United States will be part of this mechanism. Sanctions will apply in case of violations.