Zelensky’s blunt warning as critical peace talks continue: ‘Peace? Yes. At any cost? No’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began the New Year with a stark message of resolve, telling his nation and the world:

“What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No,” he said.

“We want the end of the war — not the end of Ukraine. Are we tired? Extremely. Does that mean we are ready to surrender? Those who think so are deeply mistaken.”

‘Ukraine is doing everything for peace’ Despite continued fighting, Zelensky insisted Kyiv has exhausted every avenue to secure peace.

Advertisement

“But with a clear conscience, I, all of us, can say that Ukraine is truly doing everything for peace,” he said.

Peace deal ‘90% ready’ Zelensky noted that a US-backed peace framework is nearly complete, though critical details remain unresolved.

“The peace deal is 90% ready,” he said.

“Those are the 10% that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe, how people will live. Ten percent to save millions of lives. Ten percent of the determination needed for peace to work 100%. Ten percent of the unity and wisdom so desperately needed — Ukrainian, American, European, from the entire world.”

Call with Trump envoy The address came shortly after Zelensky spoke with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to discuss practical steps for advancing the peace process and strengthening Ukraine’s security.

Advertisement

“We focused on how to move the discussions forward in a practical way on behalf of @POTUS’ peace process,” Witkoff wrote on X.

“This includes strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not restart.”

Russia attacks as talks continue Even as discussions over peace continued, Russia marked the New Year by launching roughly 205 drones across the border, killing at least two people, according to Ukraine’s military. Moscow also renewed claims that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin during a December drone strike.

Advertisement

Ukraine denies assassination claims Ukraine denied the allegations, with the CIA reportedly confirming they were false.

Zelensky’s resolve As the new year began under renewed bombardment, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s determination.

“Those who still doubt us,” he said, “have not understood who Ukrainians are.”