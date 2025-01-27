Netflix is set to release its highly anticipated limited series Zero Day on February 20. This political thriller, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, marks his first leading role in a TV series. The show promises to captivate viewers on the OTT platform with its intense portrayal of a former US President leading an investigation into a devastating cyberattack, while navigating personal demons and a web of conspiracy.

Plot and storyline Zero Day follows George Mullen, a former US President, who is called back into action as the head of the Zero Day Commission. The mission: to investigate the source of a catastrophic cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens the stability of the nation. As Mullen digs deeper, he uncovers a sprawling web of disinformation, power struggles, and hidden agendas among key figures in politics, technology, and Wall Street.

The show poses an essential question: How do we uncover the truth in a world engulfed by chaos and manipulated by forces beyond our control? In a time rife with conspiracy theories, Zero Day also explores the unsettling notion that some of these forces may be of our own making, challenging the audience to consider how much of the crisis is real and how much is imagined.

Themes of power, truth, and conspiracy The show touches on complex themes surrounding power, responsibility, and the personal toll of leadership. As Mullen faces pressure to find the truth behind the cyberattack, he also grapples with his own past and the consequences of his decisions. Streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, Zero Day raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of truth in an age dominated by misinformation and conspiracies.

Star-studded cast Alongside De Niro, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett. These seasoned actors bring depth to a story full of tension, drama, and emotional complexity, each playing critical roles in the unfolding mystery.

