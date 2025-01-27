Zero Day to premiere on Netflix – Release date, cast, and plot revealed

  • Zero Day, premiering on Netflix February 20, is a political thriller starring Robert De Niro as a former US President investigating a deadly cyberattack. As he uncovers a web of lies and conspiracies, the show raises questions about truth in a world shaped by chaos and misinformation.

Livemint
Published27 Jan 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Zero Day follows former U.S. President George Mullen (Robert De Niro) as he leads an investigation into a devastating cyberattack. (Image: netflix.com)

Netflix is set to release its highly anticipated limited series Zero Day on February 20. This political thriller, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, marks his first leading role in a TV series. The show promises to captivate viewers on the OTT platform with its intense portrayal of a former US President leading an investigation into a devastating cyberattack, while navigating personal demons and a web of conspiracy.

Plot and storyline

Zero Day follows George Mullen, a former US President, who is called back into action as the head of the Zero Day Commission. The mission: to investigate the source of a catastrophic cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens the stability of the nation. As Mullen digs deeper, he uncovers a sprawling web of disinformation, power struggles, and hidden agendas among key figures in politics, technology, and Wall Street.

Advertisement

The show poses an essential question: How do we uncover the truth in a world engulfed by chaos and manipulated by forces beyond our control? In a time rife with conspiracy theories, Zero Day also explores the unsettling notion that some of these forces may be of our own making, challenging the audience to consider how much of the crisis is real and how much is imagined.

Themes of power, truth, and conspiracy

The show touches on complex themes surrounding power, responsibility, and the personal toll of leadership. As Mullen faces pressure to find the truth behind the cyberattack, he also grapples with his own past and the consequences of his decisions. Streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, Zero Day raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of truth in an age dominated by misinformation and conspiracies.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sonic The Hedgehog 3 OTT Release Date: Where to watch the animated blockbuster

Star-studded cast

Alongside De Niro, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett. These seasoned actors bring depth to a story full of tension, drama, and emotional complexity, each playing critical roles in the unfolding mystery.

Also Read | Acclaimed films begin to find new home on streaming services

Creators and Executive Producers

The limited series is created by Eric Newman, known for his work on Griselda, Narcos, and The Watcher, and Noah Oppenheim, who has worked on Jackie, and The Maze Runner. With their expertise in crafting thrilling narratives, the creators bring Zero Day to life with a unique blend of political drama and social issues. Michael S. Schmidt, a journalist and author, is also credited as a creator.

Advertisement
Also Read | Oscar-nominated movies to watch now on OTT platforms–Here’s your ultimate guide
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsZero Day to premiere on Netflix – Release date, cast, and plot revealed
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 08:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts