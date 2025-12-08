Zohran Mamdani advises immigrants on how to evade ICE in new video: ‘Legally allowed to lie to you but…’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video to social media on Sunday explaining immigrants' right to refuse to speak to or comply with agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, days after federal agents carried out a raid in Manhattan.

In the video, Mamdani vowed to protect the city's 3 million immigrants, saying, “We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.”

He explained that people in the US can chose not to speak to federal immigration agents, film them without interfering and refuse their requests to enter private spaces.

ICE agents cannot enter spaces like a home, school or private area of a workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge, Mamdani said.

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent. If you're being detained, you may always ask, Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you," said Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1.

His comments came a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown. A similar immigration sweep in the same neighbourhood last October was also met with protests.

"New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters," Mamdani said in Sunday's video.