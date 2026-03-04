Zohran Mamdani announces first 2,000 free 2-K seats — Which New York City neighbourhoods benefit? Check full list here

Neighbourhoods in New York City's Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx will be among the first to get free childcare for 2-year-olds this fall, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday (local time).

"2-K is coming," NYC mayor Mamdani posted on X, saying that in 2026, his administration would deliver 2,000 free childcare seats for 2-year-olds across the city.

By fall next year, Mamdani said his administration would “be ready to serve 12,000 kids.”

Here's where free 2-K is launching first The initial round of the 2-K programme aims to serve families in high-need neighbourhoods, with a focus on toward inclusive access for children with disabilities and families in temporary housing,

The following neighbourhoods have been picked ---

Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, and Inwood, part of School District 6.

Fordham, Belmont, Norwood, Morris Heights, Van Cortlandt Village, and Kingsbridge, all part of School District 10.

Canarsie, Remsen Village, Brownsville, and Ocean Hill, part of School Districts 18 and 23.

Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Howard Beach, Woodhaven, and Rockaways, part of School District 27.

Will all 2-year-olds be eligible? Yes, mostly, but there are caveats.

According to Emmy Liss, head of the Office of Child Care at the New York City Mayor's Office, children may need to be 2-years-old at the time they start the programme, depending on the setting, because of health codes.

Therefore, children with birthdays in fall may not be eligible right away.

Education news outlet Chalkbeat reported that while the seats will open in September 2026, admissions are expected to happen on a rolling basis throughout fall to accommodate children turning two years old from 10 September—the anticipated first day of school—through 31 December, when the city's preschool programmes enroll children who turn 3 or 4 in a given calendar year.

The road ahead While Mamdani has promised to deliver 12,000 free 2-K seats by fall 2027, estimates, as per advocates cited by The New York Times, suggest that about 55,000 children will use the NYC mayor's free childcare programme once it is built out.

As it stands, New York will put up $73 million for the first year of 2-K and $425 million for the second, but there is no clarity yet on how the programme will be funded after the second year.

However, on Tuesday, while announcing the first free 2-K seats, Governor Hochul hinted that she was willing to put up more money and fully commit.

"The state of New York is not walking away... not now, not ever, you can count on that," Hochul said during a press conference.

Mamdani, meanwhile, promised, "This is just the beginning. Universal child care is within reach — and we’re making it happen."

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.