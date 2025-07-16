Zohran Mamdani backs away from ‘globalize the intifada’ slogan, reaffirms tax plan for NYC’s wealthy

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani told a group of prominent business leaders on Tuesday (July 15) that he would begin discouraging the use of the phrase “globalize the intifada,” according to a report by Bloomberg, which cited people with knowledge of the meeting.

The shift came after a pointed question from Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla, who moderated the meeting and personally raised concerns about the slogan, widely used in anti-Israel demonstrations.

Bourla, who lost family members in the Holocaust and helped deliver Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to Israel in 2020 through an agreement with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, moderated the closed-door session.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, had been a long-time Palestinian rights activist, and the phrase “globalize the intifada” is used in reference with the violent Palestinian uprisings against Israel.

As per the news report, Mamdani “appeared to relent”, and committed to discouraging the slogan going forward, signaling his willingness to recalibrate some of his more contentious positions as he courts mainstream support.

The meeting was held with about 100 members of the Partnership for New York City, a powerful coalition that includes executives from top banks, law firms, real estate developers, and media companies. The event marked part of Mamdani’s broader effort this week to engage with the business community, following his upset victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

Mamdani’s mayoral campaign centered on pledges to freeze rents on affordable housing and finance free bus services and government-run grocery stores by imposing new taxes on corporations and high-income earners.

However, on other issues, the Queens assemblyman remained steadfast, reaffirming his goals and dismissing concerns over higher taxes, reportedly stating that wealthy New Yorkers would not leave the city because of them.

On policing, Mamdani told the group he would consider retaining current NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch but stopped short of any commitments. Tisch’s father, James Tisch, chairman of Loews Corp., was in attendance.

Executives present included Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Hearst CEO Steve Swartz, Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau, and Centerview Partners co-founder Blair Effron, Bloomberg reported.

Mamdani campaign spokesperson Jeffrey Lerner said the meeting was “a constructive, honest discussion,” and added, “Zohran continues to believe that working in partnership is the best way to deliver an affordable city for all New Yorkers.”

Other promises: Cutting waste, boosting infrastructure During the meeting, Mamdani also said he would examine the city’s Department of Education for inefficiencies and explore leveraging the upcoming FIFA World Cup to bolster New York’s infrastructure, according to Bloomberg.

November race heats up Mamdani’s meetings with business leaders come as he attempts to consolidate broader support in what could be a more competitive general election than usual for deep-blue New York City. He will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo (running as an independent), Republican Curtis Sliwa, and attorney Jim Walden, also running as an independent.

