Zohran Mamdani celebrates Diwali in Queens amid New York City mayoral election campaign controversies

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Queens state assemblyman, continues to dominate headlines as he leads in the New York City mayoral race following his upset Democratic primary victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani’s campaign has sparked both strong support and significant controversy over his stances on Israel and associations with prominent Muslim figure.

Diwali celebrations The Democratic mayoral candidate took to X to share his Diwali celebrations in Queens, highlighting the city’s diverse cultural traditions: "Last night I visited four temples across Queens to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights, ending at Maharaja Sweets in Jackson Heights, where we gave out six kinds of delicious treats alongside some very special guests. Happy Diwali, NYC!"

The day before, he also wished New Yorkers a joyous festival: "Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home."

Controversy over his Israel and Middle East positions Mamdani’s left-leaning positions, particularly his criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights, have raised concerns among some Jewish leaders. According to AP, he refuses to support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. He also backs the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. But, he appeared to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which many view as a call for violence.

Tense confrontations during campaign On October 11, Mamdani was confronted in downtown Manhattan by a protester accusing him of being an “antisemite.” A video circulated on social media showed the protester demanding Mamdani denounce Hezbollah and Sharia law. Security intervened, escorting Mamdani to his vehicle.

Mamdani has also faced scrutiny over his associations. A photo from a Friday prayer event shows him with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has historical ties as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, alongside City Councilmember Yusef Abdus Salaam. Mamdani posted on X: "Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century. I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam of Harlem."

Commitments on controversial phrases Mamdani, previously defended the slogan “globalize the intifada”. Following a closed-door meeting with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on July 15, he signaled a shift, committing to discourage the use of the slogan.

Polling shows competitive lead Recent Gotham Polling and AARP surveys show Mamdani in a strong position, The New York Post reported. If Republican Curtis Sliwa drops out, Mamdani would receive 44.6% of the vote versus 40.7% for Cuomo, within a 4-point margin of error. With all three candidates in the race, Mamdani leads with 43.2%, Cuomo trails at 28.9%, and Sliwa at 19.4%.