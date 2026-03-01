Zohran Mamdani condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran as ‘catastrophic escalation,’ assures safety for Iranians in New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday (local time) strongly criticised the United States and Israel for carrying out military strikes on Iran, calling the action a “catastrophic escalation” and an expansion of what he described as an illegal war of aggression.

In a post on X, Mamdani said the bombings marked the opening of “a new theater of war,” accusing the two countries of targeting cities and causing civilian casualties.

“Americans do not want this,” the mayor wrote. “They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani’s remarks came hours after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran, and President Donald Trump urged the Iranian public to ‘seize control of your destiny’ by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, on Saturday evening said at least 201 people had been killed and more than 700 injured. Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases in the Gulf region, inviting criticism from Muslim world.

Focus on New York’s Security Mamdani said his immediate priority was ensuring the safety of New Yorkers. He said he had been in contact with the city’s Police Commissioner and emergency management officials, adding that proactive measures were being implemented across the five boroughs.

“We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

Message to Iranian New Yorkers Mamdani also addressed the city’s Iranian community directly, emphasising inclusion and security.

“I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbours, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders,” he wrote. “You will be safe here.”

New York City is home to one of the largest Iranian diaspora communities in the United States, with cultural, academic and business ties spread across the metropolitan areas.