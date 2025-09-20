Zohran Mamdani faces backlash from Indian-Americans over his alleged 'Hinduphobic' remarks

Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-origin Democrat leading the race for New York City mayor, is facing mounting criticism from sections of the Indian-American community who accuse him of divisive rhetoric and “open bigotry” towards Hindus.

Advertisement

Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda and became a US citizen in 2018. If elected, he would make history as New York’s first Muslim mayor. However, several of his past remarks have resurfaced, drawing sharp reactions. He once described Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Hindu-American elected to the New York State Assembly, as a puppet of “Hindu fascists.” In 2020, he joined a protest in Times Square against the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where some demonstrators were filmed chanting anti-Hindu slogans, according to the New York Post.

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani says if elected mayor, NYPD will arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

Lakshmi Bandlamudi, a psychology professor at LaGuardia Community College, said she was alarmed when Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination earlier this year. “First, as a New Yorker, he would hurt the city with reckless freebies. His comments on Hindus and Jews are terrifying, and it adds fuel to the already existing fire,” she told The New York Post.

Advertisement

Mamdani has also stirred controversy with his remarks about global politics — including a statement that he would “arrest” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if elected, as well as his vocal criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For Bandlamudi and others, the concern is about harmony in New York’s multicultural fabric. “To live in harmony in a diverse city like New York — that is what matters most to the Hindu community. When one community is pitted against another, the harmony is destroyed. Mamdani is too divisive,” she added.

Advertisement

Some critics used stronger words. Satya Dosapati, a New Jersey resident, described Mamdani as “dangerous” and helped fund a banner flown over the Hudson River in June that read: “SAVE NYC FROM GLOBAL INTIFADA. REJECT MAMDANI.” Meanwhile, former UN officer Rahul Sur questioned Mamdani’s slogan to “globalise the Intifada.” He said, “New York is a beautiful city with people from all over the world. And then you talk about ‘globalize the Intifada’ and expect to run the most diverse city in the world? Unbelievable.”

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral race amid split opposition, poll finds