‘Zohran Mamdani is Indian’: Mehdi Hasan fires back at Eric Trump's ‘hates Indian population’ claim

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan fired back at US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, after he alleged that New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani “hates the Indian population”.

Hasan hit out at Eric Trump over his statement and even shared a snippet of the latter's interview on X. He wrote, “Zohran Mamdani *is* Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons.”

What did Eric Trump say? In an interview with Fox News, Eric criticised Mamdani and targeted him for “wanting to arrest [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu”, “hating the Indian population” as well as “hating the Jewish population”.

Eric also criticised Mamdani's “socialist” and “communist” ideology.

“There's no place in the world that could compete against New York City, right? No one could compete against New York City, and yet, you know, then you have a socialist, you have a communist, however you want to label him who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, you know, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, you know, wants to defund the law enforcement, and you know what that's going to cause,” Eric Trump said.

Who is Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old immigrant’s son who declared himself a democratic socialist, scripted history by winning the 4 November New York mayoral election with 1,036,051 votes — 50.4% of the vote share.

Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s first-ever Muslim Mayor.

Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Born in 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani attended Bank Street, a prestigious Manhattan private school that now costs as much as $66,000 a year for elementary school students.