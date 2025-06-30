Zohran Mamdani ‘jumps up and down’ in NYC Pride March; internet slams him: He ‘loves parades more than policy’ | Watch

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who was declared winner over former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, was seen attending the New York City Pride March and apparently “jumping” enthusiastically.

According to viral videos on social media, he is seen holding transgender flag in his hand. Netizens have slammed him mentioning he “loves parades more than policy”.

One of the videos posted saying, “Zohran Mamdani was just spotted stealing all the attention during the New York City Pride Parade, Zohran can be seen jumping up and down with joy while holding a transgender flag with a firm grip.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “I used to pray that God spares NYC; now I pray that God spares the United States.” Another stated, “That fake smile must hurt. He’s creepy AF.” Others remarked, “You may not agree with his policy but his youthful energy and forward thinking is exciting”, “Zohran loves parades more than policy. Pride’s cool but where’s the pride in rising rent, crime, and broken systems? Trump fixed problems. Zohran dances around them literally”, “He should try this in Uganda where he was born. Where is Museveni?”

There are others videos where some were twerking as NYPD officers stand on duty, while a strip dance on the steps of the Marble Collegiate Church was seen while carrying a crucifix. Reports of nudity every year have led to uproar as it was not the first time that was seen in the Pride March.