Zohran Mamdani marks 100 days as NYC mayor: A look at Democratic Socialist's 3 new priorities and 'pothole politics'

Marking his first 100 days in office, New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani, on 12 April, at a campaign-style rally, highlighted his administration's early achievements and unveiled three new priorities, Detroit News reported.

Mamdani used the event to highlight a shift in focus, from ambitious campaign promises to what he calls "pothole politics", emphasising practical, everyday improvements for New Yorkers.

What are Mamdani's three new priorities? According to the report, the NYC mayor listed three new priorities for the city as his administration completed 100 days in office. The priorities include:

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1. Opening the city's first city-run grocery store by 2027. According to The New York Times, the mayor plans to spend about $30 million to build the store at La Marqueta, a city-owned marketplace beneath elevated train tracks in a predominantly Latino neighbourhood.

2. The Department of Sanitation will containerise all residential trash across the five boroughs by the end of 2031.

3. The Department of Transportation will launch an initiative to reduce bus commute times by 20% along dozens of key corridors.

Speaking at the event, Mamdani said, "We will containerise all trash at all residential properties," adding that "there will be at least one fully containerised community district in each borough by the end of next year. We will begin aggressively rolling out new containers to store that trash, and new trucks to pick it up. And we will accomplish fully citywide containerisation by the end of 2031," a media report quoted him as saying.

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Commenting on the development of a city-run grocery store, the 34-year-old democratic socialist noted, "During our campaign, we promised New Yorkers that we would create a network of five city-owned grocery stores, one in each borough. Today, we make good on that promise." He added that his administration would install all five by the end of his first term.

The mayor said the bus project aims to cut wait times by 20% across 45 busy corridors. He also noted that moving trash from bags into containers, an initiative launched by former mayor Eric Adams, has yet to receive funding for a citywide rollout.

Some other victories of the Mamdani administration According to an Al Jazeera report, Mamdani's first 100 days in the office were marked by some major victories, including delivering on one of his signature promises- universal childcare. And now, he is unveiling a plan to add at least 2,000 seats in daycare centres, starting in lower-income neighbourhoods, with the promise of taking the burden of expensive childcare off New Yorkers' shoulders.

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Reports suggest that childcare wins benefited both Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul, as it advanced a shared priority without requiring any tax increases. Together, they secured $1.2 billion for the initiative from existing state revenue streams in the 2026 fiscal-year budget.

He recently gained public support after his administration proposed an initiative to repair the city’s potholes. By early April, the city had filled 100,000 potholes, a milestone reached on Monday. He said, "One of the reasons we focus so much on filling 100,000 potholes across the city is that it’s symptomatic of a city government that can actually take care of even the smallest tasks in New Yorkers’ lives, to prove that we can be trusted to take on the biggest problems in their lives as well."

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Recently, he also released a preliminary citywide Racial Equity Plan (REP) and a True Cost of Living (TCOL) measure. REP is his administration's first government-wide racial equity framework in the city’s history. It outlines data-driven agency goals, strategies, and indicators to address long-standing disparities across public policy.

The TCOL measure gives a clear picture of what New Yorkers require to meet their essential needs and aims to achieve foundational economic security.