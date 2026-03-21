Watch: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani marks Ramadan end with message on ‘gratification’

Zohran Mamdani shared a reflective message on the meaning of Ramadan, highlighting the spiritual lessons of fasting and self-restraint as the holy month came to a close.
Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Mamdani spoke about how the experience of fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink. He recalled a remark made during the gathering that stayed with him, describing Ramadan as a reminder of the limits of instant gratification.
He said, “There was something that someone said at an iftar that we hosted at City Hall the other night which really stayed with me. It was how Ramadan is also a lesson in the shallowness of instant gratification — how you spend all day craving food, craving water, and anything you could fill yourself with, and then, as soon as you break your fast, just a few minutes into eating, you already feel full. It is as if you did not spend that whole day dreaming of that very moment.”
He explained that throughout the day, those observing the fast often find themselves thinking about food, water and the act of breaking the fast. However, when the moment finally arrives, the sense of longing quickly fades. Within minutes of eating, one already feels full, making it seem as though the day-long anticipation was not as significant as it had felt.
According to Mamdani, this contrast offers a deeper lesson. It shows how desire can build up over time, yet satisfaction can come quickly and quietly. The experience, he suggested, encourages people to reflect on their relationship with consumption and the pursuit of immediate fulfilment.
Ramadan, observed by Muslims around the world, is a time not only for fasting but also for reflection, charity and community. Iftar gatherings, where people come together to break their fast at sunset, are an important part of the month and often serve as moments of connection and shared understanding.
Mamdani’s remarks focused on this reflective aspect of the month rather than its ritual alone. By drawing attention to the fleeting nature of satisfaction, he pointed to a broader idea — that discipline and patience can offer more lasting value than momentary indulgence.
His message also touched on the communal spirit of Ramadan. Events such as the City Hall iftar bring together people from different backgrounds, creating space for dialogue and shared experiences. In this setting, reflections on faith often extend into wider conversations about everyday life and personal habits.
In a simple but thoughtful way, Mamdani’s remarks captured a key aspect of Ramadan — not just as a period of fasting, but as a time to reconsider habits, reflect on needs and understand the difference between craving and contentment.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.