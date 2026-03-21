Watch: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani marks Ramadan end with message on ‘gratification’

Zohran Mamdani shared a reflective message on the meaning of Ramadan, highlighting the spiritual lessons of fasting and self-restraint as the holy month came to a close.

Zohran Mamdani on Ramadan and what it teaches Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Mamdani spoke about how the experience of fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink. He recalled a remark made during the gathering that stayed with him, describing Ramadan as a reminder of the limits of instant gratification.

He said, “There was something that someone said at an iftar that we hosted at City Hall the other night which really stayed with me. It was how Ramadan is also a lesson in the shallowness of instant gratification — how you spend all day craving food, craving water, and anything you could fill yourself with, and then, as soon as you break your fast, just a few minutes into eating, you already feel full. It is as if you did not spend that whole day dreaming of that very moment.”

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He explained that throughout the day, those observing the fast often find themselves thinking about food, water and the act of breaking the fast. However, when the moment finally arrives, the sense of longing quickly fades. Within minutes of eating, one already feels full, making it seem as though the day-long anticipation was not as significant as it had felt.

According to Mamdani, this contrast offers a deeper lesson. It shows how desire can build up over time, yet satisfaction can come quickly and quietly. The experience, he suggested, encourages people to reflect on their relationship with consumption and the pursuit of immediate fulfilment.

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Ramadan, observed by Muslims around the world, is a time not only for fasting but also for reflection, charity and community. Iftar gatherings, where people come together to break their fast at sunset, are an important part of the month and often serve as moments of connection and shared understanding.

Mamdani’s remarks focused on this reflective aspect of the month rather than its ritual alone. By drawing attention to the fleeting nature of satisfaction, he pointed to a broader idea — that discipline and patience can offer more lasting value than momentary indulgence.

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His message also touched on the communal spirit of Ramadan. Events such as the City Hall iftar bring together people from different backgrounds, creating space for dialogue and shared experiences. In this setting, reflections on faith often extend into wider conversations about everyday life and personal habits.

In a simple but thoughtful way, Mamdani’s remarks captured a key aspect of Ramadan — not just as a period of fasting, but as a time to reconsider habits, reflect on needs and understand the difference between craving and contentment.

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