New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair is in the spotlight since her name surfaced in the newly released records by the US Justice Department from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein. Resuming. Resuming disclosures on Epstein files, the latest records made public on Friday suggest that film-director attended a swanky afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s house

The email dated 21 October 2009 sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein stated, “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film." Besides Mira Nair, the latest tranche of documents mentioned names of former US President Bill Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Simca CEO Jean Pigozzi and First Lady of United States Melania Trump, among others.

The early morning message sent around half past five added, “Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director MIra Nair…etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more…Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department…very weird,” the email continued.

This email was a part of the latest document dump released by DoJ which included over three million pages of documents — 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images.

It added, “Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month… Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ….more to come. xoxo Peg.”

Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell, now incarcerated for sex trafficking, is currently serving a 20–year sentence in connection with the deceased financier, convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The newly released documents underscore what the government knew about the millionaire financier's sexual abuse of young girls.

According to the newly released trove of documents on the department’s website, the democratic socialist’s mom visited Ghislaine Maxwell’s house for her 2009 biopic “Amelia.” The event was also attended by several other influential, rich and powerful people such as US President Donald Trump.

